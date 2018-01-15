 »   »   » BREAK-UP KE SIDE EFFECTS! Sidharth Malhotra REFUSES To Work With Alia Bhatt; Aashiqui 3 In Trouble

Word around town is that things have turned sour between Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt post their alleged break-up. According to India.com, Sidharth has not only refused to shoot a commercial with Alia Bhatt, but also doesn't want to work with Alia Bhatt again!

Reportedly, he doesn't want to repeat same actress again hence, he might opt out of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 3, as it stars his alleged ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Wondering who might replace Sidharth? Keep reading!

This Actor Might Replace Sidharth As reported by India.com, "Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit are good friends. The actor was a part of Aashiqui 2 as well but since the third installment is going to be a new story altogether, it won't really matter if he is repeated as the male lead." Meanwhile, Alia Is Busy Enjoying Her Best Friend's Wedding And her pictures are too stunning to miss. She was recently spotted at her best friend's wedding and her pictures are doing rounds on the social media for all the right reasons. Alia In Atelier Zuhra Donning the Atelier Zuhra gown, Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous and like us, you would also be finding it difficult to take your eyes off her. She's Pretty & She Knows It! Alia, who is always high on fashion, hardly disappoints with her glamorous avatar and we're totally rooting for her party look! Yay Or Nay? Tell Us In The Comment Box! The lovely lady kept her look simple yet she stole our hearts. Did you love her look as much as we did? Share your thoughts in the comments section. Alia, On The Work Front Not so long ago, Alia wrapped her shoot for Raazi, which also casts Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and recently, she was seen prepping up for Brahmastra with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from Raazi & Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. Well, the upcoming years are going to be a fun-ride for all the Alia Bhatt fans!

