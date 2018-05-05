 »   »   » SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift  

Barely few days remaining for Sonam Kapoor's wedding and we just can't keep calm. With every little detail about her D-day creating a buzz, we know this wedding is going to be the talk of the talk for months to come. Snce a long time, Sonam was speculated to be dating businessman Anand Ahuja.

While the lovebirds never bared their heart about their relationship in public, lately their cute PDA on social media and joint public appearances spoke volumes. Speculations were rife that the couple is planning to tie the knot which was finally confirmed by their families when they made the official announcement about their wedding a couple of days ago.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'

Even though, there's a lot of information on the internet about the wedding and their romance, here's something we bet you had no idea about! An insider recently revealed details about Anand's romantic gesture while propsing his lady love Sonam. Scroll down to read more-

Sonam Is A Lucky Girl A source told Filmfare, "Anand knows Sonam has a great taste of fashion and style so he made sure that he gives her something special when proposing." Proposing In Style "Anand surprised Sonam with a gorgeous rock which she absolutely loved. And the rock was pretty big too!, " the source further added. Aww, that's so romantic of him! Meanwhile, Sonam's Wedding Gift For Anand Will Make You Go 'Aww' Long before she even met her future husband, Sonam had already revealed her gift for her would-be-man on Simi Garewal's show. She had said, "I have written quite a few poems but there was this one poem that I wrote when I was around 16 years old. It is called Ambition. I had promised myself that as soon as I find the person that I'm going to be with, I'm going to give him that poem. The day I get married, the poem will be with that man and I'll say that this is what I want my life to be like and hopefully, we can work together towards this". Sweet, isn't it? Gearing Up For The Big Day On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor and her hubby-to-be Anand Ahuja were spotted at a skin clinic in Bandra. Looks like they were there to consult some last-minute tips to look their best on their wedding day. The Preparations Are Going In Full Swing On Friday night, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar were spotted at the Kapoor mansion rehearsing for their performances for Sonam's wedding.

For those who came in late, Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's wedding is going to be a two-day affair. The mehendi ceremony will be held at Sonam and Anand's home Sunteck, Signature Island at Bandra-Kurla Complex on 7th of May followed by the wedding at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow Rockdale on 8th May. The wedding reception will be held on the same day in the evening at the Leela Hotel.

ALSO READ: WATCH OUT! Katrina Kaif Will Leave You Spellbound With Her Latest Photoshoot