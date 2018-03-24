 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor All Set TO MARRY Boyfriend Anand Ahuja; Finalizes Her Wedding Date & Venue?

Related Articles
It looks like destination wedding is quite in vogue these days with Bollywood celebrities. After Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's hush-hush wedding in Italy, reports are rife that Sonam Kapoor is next to walk down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja.
Buzz is that the actress would be tying the knot in Geneva, Switzerland. While the loverbirds have always refrained from speaking about the relationship in public, their cute PDA on social media, however, has a different story to tell.
In fact, on Valentines' Day this year, Sonam exclaimed that she was "the luckiest girl in the world", and had shared pictures of a red rose bouquet from her beau. Coming back to her wedding, we have all the details for you-
The Date And Venue Has Been Fixed
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sonam will marry her boyfriend Anand Ahuja over a two-day ceremony on May 11 and 12 in Geneva.
The Preparations For Sonam's Wedding Are In Full Swing
The newspaper quoted a source as saying, "The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for fl ights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding."
Sonam Took 3 Months To Finalize The Venue
The report further read that both Jaipur and Udaipur were among early contenders but the couple zeroed in on Geneva recently. "The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family's inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known," added the source.
Here's Why She Chose Geneva As Her Wedding Venue
According to Mumbai Mirror report, Sonam Kapoor is the brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch manufacture and was recently in Geneva. She was pretty smitten by the beauty of the place and hence, she decided to take her wedding vows there.
This Designer To Design Sonam's Wedding Trousseau
While Anushka Sharma picked up a Sabyasachi outfit for her D-day, Sonam's wedding trousseau will be designed by family favourites Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Also, close friends and British designer Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo will pitch in for designing Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding ensemble.
Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's Love Story
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been dating for the past two years. Their relationship first came into limelight when Anand turned up at Anil Kapoor's 60th birthday celebration in London in 2016. Since then they have been frequently spotted vacationing together and also making joint appearances at many dos.
On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. She has also signed 'Zoya Factor' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.