 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja DELAY Their Honeymoon; Blame It On This Reason!

Related Articles
- SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
- Sonam Kapoor Spotted With BF Anand Ahuja; Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Caught Practising For Sangeet
- Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'
- Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Guess Who Is Designing Her Groom Anand Ahuja's Wedding Outfit!
- Anil Kapoor To Dance To THIS Song On Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet Ceremony!
- Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Here's A Look Into Their Mehendi, Wedding & Reception Venues!
- Sorry Sonam Kapoor! Deepika Padukone Might Skip Your Wedding For This Reason
- Grand As Shahrukh's Mannat! Sonam Kapoor's BF Anand Ahuja's Bungalow Is COSTLIER Than The Bachchans
- That's Strange! Sonam Kapoor Never Wanted Her Future Husband To Be Like Her Dad Anil Kapoor
- Sonam Kapoor Reveals She's Saving THIS WEDDING GIFT For Anand Ahuja Since 16 Years [INSIDE DETAILS]
- When Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Opened Up About Her Idea Of Romance In This Throwback Interview!
- Harshvardhan Kapoor Says He Won't Gift Anything To Sister Sonam Kapoor On Her Wedding As He's BROKE!
The countdown for Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's wedding has already begun. Preparations are going in full swing at Kapoor and Ahuja mansion. Anil Kapoor's bungalow has been bathed in lights while on Friday night, several B-town celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and others dropped by at Sonam's house to rehearse for her sangeet ceremony.
ALSO READ: SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
Sonam will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony in the presence of her extended family and friends on the 8th of May. Meanwhile, preparations are happening in full force across all the three venues where the two-day ceremony will be held. Meanwhile, a little birdie tells that post wedding, Sonam and Anand won't be immediately flying off for a honeymoon. Read on to know why-
Sonam's Choc-O-Bloc Schedule Is To Be Blamed
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sonam will be in the French Riviera on 14th May to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival that opens on the same day as her wedding.
The Couple's Honeymoon Plan Gets Delayed
"Anand won't be at Cannes with her but the couple is planning an October-November honeymoon which will be delayed because of the bride-to-be's choc-o-block schedule," a source told the daily.
Work Comes First
The daily further states that Sonam will resume shooting for Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and jump into the promotions for Veere Di Wedding immediately after the nuptials. In August, she kicks off the The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which will be an extensive, start-to-finish schedule. Post these work-commitments, the couple might go on a honeymoon.
Sonam's Bridal Look Has Been Finalized?
A source close to the family told Mirror, " "Sonam's look for her wedding day has been finalised. It will be regal, teamed with heirloom jewellery." Rumours are rife that Sonam might wear a Anamika Khanna number on her D-day after the actress and fashion designer dropped a hint on a bridal magazine cover.
This Person To Design Anand Ahuja's Outfit?
Reportedly reknowned fashion designer Raghavendra Singh will be designing bridegroom Anand Ahuja's wedding outfit. An IANS report had quoted a source saying that the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.
Well folks, we just can't wait to watch this lovely couple all decked up for their D-day!
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Here's A Look Into Their Mehendi, Wedding & Reception Venues!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.