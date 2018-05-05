English
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja DELAY Their Honeymoon; Blame It On This Reason!

The countdown for Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's wedding has already begun. Preparations are going in full swing at Kapoor and Ahuja mansion. Anil Kapoor's bungalow has been bathed in lights while on Friday night, several B-town celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and others dropped by at Sonam's house to rehearse for her sangeet ceremony.

Sonam will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony in the presence of her extended family and friends on the 8th of May. Meanwhile, preparations are happening in full force across all the three venues where the two-day ceremony will be held. Meanwhile, a little birdie tells that post wedding, Sonam and Anand won't be immediately flying off for a honeymoon. Read on to know why-

Sonam's Choc-O-Bloc Schedule Is To Be Blamed

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sonam will be in the French Riviera on 14th May to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival that opens on the same day as her wedding.

The Couple's Honeymoon Plan Gets Delayed

"Anand won't be at Cannes with her but the couple is planning an October-November honeymoon which will be delayed because of the bride-to-be's choc-o-block schedule," a source told the daily.

Work Comes First

The daily further states that Sonam will resume shooting for Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and jump into the promotions for Veere Di Wedding immediately after the nuptials. In August, she kicks off the The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which will be an extensive, start-to-finish schedule. Post these work-commitments, the couple might go on a honeymoon.

Sonam's Bridal Look Has Been Finalized?

A source close to the family told Mirror, " "Sonam's look for her wedding day has been finalised. It will be regal, teamed with heirloom jewellery." Rumours are rife that Sonam might wear a Anamika Khanna number on her D-day after the actress and fashion designer dropped a hint on a bridal magazine cover.

This Person To Design Anand Ahuja's Outfit?

Reportedly reknowned fashion designer Raghavendra Singh will be designing bridegroom Anand Ahuja's wedding outfit. An IANS report had quoted a source saying that the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.

Well folks, we just can't wait to watch this lovely couple all decked up for their D-day!

