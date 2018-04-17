 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Move To London After Wedding? The Couple Buy A House In The UK

Related Articles
It's wedding bells for lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as reports state that the couple might tie the knot by the end of April or the first week of May, 2018. Farah Khan has taken up the responsibility for the sangeet ceremony and the practice sessions are on full swing and Farah will also be doing the choreography for the dance moves and make the sangeet ceremony a night to remember. Reports also state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding will take place in Mumbai and not abroad. The couple will throw a reception in Delhi as well.
Also, point to be noted is that Filmfare quoted a source by saying that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently purchased a luxurious two bedroom apartment in the upscale locality of London, Notting Hill and will move out of Mumbai and stay in London right after their wedding. The source opened up by saying, "Sonam and Anand have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. The couple will move to London soon after their wedding."
London Calling?
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been visiting London very frequently and many of their Instagram pictures and stories are from the same city. We guess they find London, UK as their second home.
From London To Mumbai & Vice Versa
Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her time from London to Mumbai and vice verse for the shoot of her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.
Taking A Break From Work!
Reports state that Sonam Kapoor will take a break from all of her professional activities and will focus only on her wedding to Anand Ahuja. She'll resume work after her wedding and honeymoon is over.
Busy Year For Sonam Kapoor
The year 2018 is surely busy for Sonam Kapoor as she's getting married to Anand Ahuja. She will also be seen in Veerey Di Wedding and later walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and also lined up for the shoot of The Zoya Factor. Her hands are full indeed.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
All eyes are on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and the couple might confirm the good news in the coming days. Stay tuned for more, folks!
