 »   »   » 5 Exciting Things About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!

Related Articles
- Kathua Rape Case: Twitterati Spit Fire On Sonam Kapoor For Her Communal Take; Kareena On Target Too
- Farah Khan To Choreograph Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet, Wedding Dates Out?
- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Kill It In Veere Di Wedding Song Shoot!
- Kathua Rape Case: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Demand Justice For The Girl
- Sonam Kapoor Extends An Olive Branch To Rival Deepika Padukone: New Wedding Date & Guest List Out
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
- Dutt Biopic: Sonam Kapoor SLAMS Reports About Her Playing Madhuri Dixit Or Tina Munim!
- Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!
- Sonam Kapoor All Set TO MARRY Boyfriend Anand Ahuja; Finalizes Her Wedding Date & Venue?
- Dulquer Salmaan Confirms His Association With Zoya Factor!
- Sonam Kapoor ATTACKS Donald Trump Over Elephant Hunting! Calls Him Imbecile
- CRUEL WORLD! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Slammed For CUTTING CAKE On Her 21st Birthday Post Sridevi's Demise
- Dil Se: Shahrukh Khan Went MISSING While Shooting For Jiya Jale Song, Reveals Farah Khan!
Reports are doing the rounds that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding dates have been finalised and the couple might get married by the end of April or the first week of May 2018. However, both Sonam and Anand have not come forward to confirm the news and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation. However, the rumours of their wedding are doing the rounds as Mumbai Mirror quoted a source by saying that Sonam Kapoor's relatives have already begun the sangeet rehearsals.
Also, reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will not go abroad for their wedding, but the whole ceremony will take place in Mumbai itself in the presence of family and friends. They of course might go abroad for their honeymoon. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is surely the most exciting thing to ever take place in 2018 and it looks like the dates for their wedding is sooner than we can ever imagine. Check out 5 exciting things about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding!
Who's Who Of Town!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding will surely be a grand affair and we'll get to see the 'who's who of town' making a beeline and blessing the couple on the most important day of their life. We're sure their wedding will be a photographer's delight.
Who Would Design Sonam Kapoor's Outfit?
That's the million dollar question!Who would design Sonam Kapoor's outfit on her wedding day? Will it be Sabyasachi Mukherji or Manish Malhotra or somebody else? The excitement just keeps building up as the days pass.
Farah Khan's Choreography
We all know what a talented woman Farah Khan is, and she's taken up the responsibility for Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony. So expect one helluva night, folks! It would be a grand sangeet ceremony and the practice sessions have already begun.
Wedding Venue
Though Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have not confirmed their wedding date, we can't leave it to chance! Remember how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma silently whisked their whole family to Italy for their wedding? Thankfully, Sonam and Anand have decided to tie the knot in Mumbai itself.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
The Kapoor's are known to throw lavish wedding parties and there's no doubt that Sonam Kapoor's and Anand Ahuja's wedding will be the talk of the town for the entire year as well. Can't wait, folks! Really.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.