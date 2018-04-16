 »   »   » 5 Exciting Things About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!

Who's Who Of Town!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding will surely be a grand affair and we'll get to see the 'who's who of town' making a beeline and blessing the couple on the most important day of their life. We're sure their wedding will be a photographer's delight.

Who Would Design Sonam Kapoor's Outfit?

That's the million dollar question!Who would design Sonam Kapoor's outfit on her wedding day? Will it be Sabyasachi Mukherji or Manish Malhotra or somebody else? The excitement just keeps building up as the days pass.

Farah Khan's Choreography

We all know what a talented woman Farah Khan is, and she's taken up the responsibility for Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony. So expect one helluva night, folks! It would be a grand sangeet ceremony and the practice sessions have already begun.

Wedding Venue

Though Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have not confirmed their wedding date, we can't leave it to chance! Remember how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma silently whisked their whole family to Italy for their wedding? Thankfully, Sonam and Anand have decided to tie the knot in Mumbai itself.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

The Kapoor's are known to throw lavish wedding parties and there's no doubt that Sonam Kapoor's and Anand Ahuja's wedding will be the talk of the town for the entire year as well. Can't wait, folks! Really.