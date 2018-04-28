 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Preparations Going In Full Swing At Kapoor Mansion!

Related Articles
After Anushka Sharma, yet another Bollywood beauty is all set to walk down the aisle. We are talking about Sonam Kapoor who is reportedly tying the knot with long-time businessman-beau Anand Ahuja next month. The wedding is already the talk of town with everybody eagerly waiting for some exciting detail to leak out since the Kapoors are quite tight-lipped about Sonam's D-day.
We hear that the entire Kapoor family is busy with the preparations, from picking clothes to sangeet dance rehearsals; they want to make it a memorable day for dear Sonam. And here's how the preparations are going in full swing-
Shining Bright
On Friday, Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai was decked up in colorful lights and chandeliers with Sonam's mother Sunita taking the charge. (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle)
The Kapoor Mansion Had Some Guests
Karan Johar, Farah Khan with her twins, Sonam Kapoor's younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor along with Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala were all spotted at the Kapoor household.
No Wedding Cards For Sonam's Wedding?
A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "A report on BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying, "Both Sonam and Anand believe in paper conservation. They believe that wedding cards mean a lot of waste of paper. Hence they have asked their families to not print any invitation cards. Instead, they have designed an elegant e-invite together which will be sent to their friends and relatives on their phones."
Here's What Sonam Revealed About Asked About Her Wedding
At the trailer launch of 'Veere Di Wedding', Sonam told reporters, "Everybody will hear everything in all good time. This is not the correct time I have had a very good relationship with the media and we will share all in good time. Thank you so much for keeping your patience."
Get, Set, Dance
As per a Filmfare report, Sonam's mehendi ceremony will be held at her aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling mansion at Mumbai's Bandra. Most of the celebrations of the Kapoor khaandaan are hosted at Kavita Singh's residence as the venue is a family favourite. We also hear that celebrity guests have already started prepping up for Sonam's sangeet which is being choreographed by Farah Khan.
The Guest List
Reportedly her friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry have been invited which includes her cousins Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, her best friend Jacqueline Fernandez and co-stars of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding - Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan, ex beau Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others.
Sonam Is Going To Be A Busy Bee
Another report says that Sonam and Anand will reportedly move to London as they have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. She will then keep shuttling between Mumbai and London for Veere Di Wedding promotions. She will also make a red carpet appearance at Cannes following which she will begin working on Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor.
Meanwhile, check out this video of Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita overlooking the decorations at her house-
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:37am PDT
