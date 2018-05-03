English
Grand As Shahrukh's Mannat! Sonam Kapoor's BF Anand Ahuja's Bungalow Is COSTLIER Than The Bachchans

Sonam Kapoor's wedding is a few days away and fans are dying to know each and every little detail related to the same! While everybody knows Sonam well enough, many of you aren't well-aware about her would-be, Anand, as he is not from the film background.

On the same note, many of you must not know that Anand's Delhi bungalow is one of the grandest bungalows of the town and its worth will blow your mind! It's not only costlier than Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa but also many of the celebs' abodes including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

Oo La La!

Reportedly, Anand Ahuja's plush bungalow is worth Rs. 173 crores. Anand Ahuja is the grandson of Harish Ahuja, who owns India's largest export house. The plot in Delhi's posh Lutyens area has 3170 square yard plot.

SRK's Mannat

On the other side, one of the richest Superstars of B-town, Shahrukh Khan owns the most popular bungalow in Mumbai named 'Mannat'. The price of the house is Rs 200 crore.

Big B's Jalsa

The Bachchans including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan, are currently staying at their Juhu bunglow, Jalsa, which is worth Rs 160 crore.

Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan, the current Nawab of Pataudi, has a huge ancestral property in his name in Pataudi. You will be surprised to know that the Pataudi palace is worth around Rs 750 crore.

Shilpa Shetty's Kinara

Shilpa Shetty's bungalow named 'Kinara' is right in the lap of nature, which oversees the sea and overhears the gushing water. Her bungalow is near Juhu beach and currently the Kundra family is staying there and apparently it costs around Rs 100 crore.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Juhu house is a duplex apartment and has a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The price of his house is Rs 80 crore.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan stays in the Bella Vista Apartments in Bandra with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, which is worth Rs 60 crore.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, which has been built in the gorgeous town, is in a cozy space in the lap of nature and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 30 crores.

Story first published: Thursday, May 3, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
