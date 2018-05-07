 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Ends COLD WAR With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Will Ash FORGIVE Her & Attend The Wedding?

Sonam's Mom Invited Aish

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Last week, when Sunita Kapoor bumped into Aishwarya at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of designer Sandeep Khosla, she made it a point to greet her warmly and personally invited her for her daughter's wedding."

Later, Sonam Invited Aish Personally To The Wedding

"After a couple of days, Sonam also called Aishwarya and invited her. They chatted for a few minutes after which Aishwarya graciously accepted the invitation. While the younger Bachchans (Aishwarya, Shweta and Abhishek) have been invited by Sonam too, the older ones have also been invited by both Anil and Sunita."

We Can Expect Them At Sonam's Reception

"Weddings are special moments, it's a time to have fun and forget the past and everybody is doing just that for Sonam's wedding. Abhishek has worked with her in two films - Delhi 6 and Players and both are good friends."

Coming Back To Sonam-Aishwarya's Cold War

Sonam had also taken a sly dig at Aishwarya and had said, "The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she (Aishwarya) wanted to be discussed.

She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great. I think it (purple lip colour) looked great and she (Aishwarya) carried it off with aplomb. I think it was great to do it in the 15th year, it's cool. She was trending everywhere."

Here's How Ash Had Reacted

However, while talking to Anupama Chopra, when Aishwarya was informed about Sonam's remarks, she said that it was not premeditated at all. She said, "I cross my heart and I promise you that it was not premeditated at all."

Now, All's Well

We're sure both Sonam & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have moved on from past incidents and they're doing great job in their personal life as well as professional front.

Note The Date!

For the uninitiated, Sonam will be getting married to Anand Ahuja tomorrow (May 8, 2018) and in the night, the Kapoors will throw a lavish bash for their industry friends and don't be surprised if you spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the do!