 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Ends COLD WAR With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Will Ash FORGIVE Her & Attend The Wedding?

Related Articles
- It's Wedding Time! Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Inside Videos Of Their Mehendi Ceremony
- Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Dressed In A Night Suit Flaunts Her Mehendi-Clad Hands [PICS]
- INSIDE PHOTOS From Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Rani Mukerji Joins The Squad; Anand Ahuja Caught BLUSHING
- Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant At Her MEHENDI CEREMONY: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor In Attendance [Pictures]
- Sonam Kapoor Wedding! The Bride-To-Be Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Outfits
- Demise Of Sridevi Is The Reason? Janhvi Kapoor REFUSES To Perform At Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet Ceremony
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja DELAY Their Honeymoon; Blame It On This Reason!
- SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
- Sonam Kapoor Spotted With BF Anand Ahuja; Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Caught Practising For Sangeet
- Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'
- Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Guess Who Is Designing Her Groom Anand Ahuja's Wedding Outfit!
- Anil Kapoor To Dance To THIS Song On Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet Ceremony!
Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are anything but rivals but rumours have been always rife that there's a cold war brewing between the actresses, thanks to Sonam Kapoor's remarks. Remember when Sonam Kapoor had called Aishwarya, 'a representative from another generation' and as expected it didn't go well with Ash!
If that was not enough, Sonam made yet another surprising remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, when the latter donned purple lipstick for Festival De Cannes in 2015. But now we hear Sonam has extended an olive branch to the Bachchan bahu and has personally invited Aishwarya to her marriage.
Sonam's Mom Invited Aish
Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Last week, when Sunita Kapoor bumped into Aishwarya at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of designer Sandeep Khosla, she made it a point to greet her warmly and personally invited her for her daughter's wedding."
Later, Sonam Invited Aish Personally To The Wedding
"After a couple of days, Sonam also called Aishwarya and invited her. They chatted for a few minutes after which Aishwarya graciously accepted the invitation. While the younger Bachchans (Aishwarya, Shweta and Abhishek) have been invited by Sonam too, the older ones have also been invited by both Anil and Sunita."
We Can Expect Them At Sonam's Reception
"Weddings are special moments, it's a time to have fun and forget the past and everybody is doing just that for Sonam's wedding. Abhishek has worked with her in two films - Delhi 6 and Players and both are good friends."
Coming Back To Sonam-Aishwarya's Cold War
Sonam had also taken a sly dig at Aishwarya and had said, "The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she (Aishwarya) wanted to be discussed.
She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great. I think it (purple lip colour) looked great and she (Aishwarya) carried it off with aplomb. I think it was great to do it in the 15th year, it's cool. She was trending everywhere."
Here's How Ash Had Reacted
However, while talking to Anupama Chopra, when Aishwarya was informed about Sonam's remarks, she said that it was not premeditated at all. She said, "I cross my heart and I promise you that it was not premeditated at all."
Now, All's Well
We're sure both Sonam & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have moved on from past incidents and they're doing great job in their personal life as well as professional front.
Note The Date!
For the uninitiated, Sonam will be getting married to Anand Ahuja tomorrow (May 8, 2018) and in the night, the Kapoors will throw a lavish bash for their industry friends and don't be surprised if you spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the do!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.