 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Extends An Olive Branch To Rival Deepika Padukone: New Wedding Date & Guest List Out

April 29, It Is!

A source while talking to DNA said, "Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai."

Entire Kapoor Family Is Busy With The Preparation

As the wedding is round the corner, we hear entire Kapoor clan is busy with a flurry of activities. As Sonam has been always particular about her fashion, it will be interesting to see, how Sonam will turn up at her wedding and which designers she will choose for her D-day.

Sonam's Guest List For The Wedding

According to Filmfare, Sonam has already sent out wedding invitations to her friends from Bollywood and it includes her all the co-stars from Veere Di Wedding as well as her Dutt biopic co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika & Ranveer? Check!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar are also some of the invitees.

Bachchans? Check!

Be it daughter Sonam Kapoor or father Anil Kapoor, the duo shares a warm equation with all the Bachchan clan and needless to mention that they have also made it to the wedding guest list.

Jhanvi, Khushi, Arjun & Cousins

As expected, Sonam's wedding is going to be one star-studded affair and all the cousins of Sonam Kapoor including Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah will be seen in attendance.

Sonam Stays Tight-lipped On Wedding Rumours

On a related note, when a leading daily earlier asked Sonam about the marriage rumours, the actress was quoted as saying, "Unfortunately, I do not talk about my personal life. I have never commented on that and will not do now. Speculations are rife but that is okay. I won't ever discuss it."