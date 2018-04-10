 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Extends An Olive Branch To Rival Deepika Padukone: New Wedding Date & Guest List Out

Related Articles
- Ranveer Singh REVEALS Why His Wedding With Deepika Padukone Is NOT HAPPENING This Year!
- Deepika Padukone Refuses To Endorse Aerated Drinks; Calls Off Her Association With This Cola Brand?
- IT'S HAPPENING! Deepika Padukone DOESN'T DENY Marrying Ranveer Singh; Reacts To All The Buzz
- Fans UPSET With Deepika Padukone For Pairing Up With Ranbir Kapoor As She's MARRYING Ranveer Singh
- Kangana Ranaut Takes A MAJOR DIG At Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Over Their OBSCENE Item Songs
- Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!
- When A Superstar OUSTED Deepika Padukone From A Film & EX-BF Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018! Reception To Be Held In India & Abroad
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Deepika Padukone Emits Radiance On The Cover Of Filmfare Middle East
- Baaghi 2 First Day (Opening) BO Collection! This Tiger Shroff Film Beats Deepika's Padmaavat
- Deepika Padukone Emerges As The No. 1 Bollywood Celeb With Genuine Followers On Social Media!
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
Remember how Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli took the Internet by storm, when the duo tied knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany? For a couple of weeks, the newly-weds were the talk of the town. Guess what? We're so going to witness the same all again this month too! Why, you ask? We hear that there's a change in date for Sonam Kapoor's much-awaited wedding and, it's happening in April.
Before we go in deep, let us also tell you that Sonam has also extended an olive branch to her 'frenemy' Deepika Padukone. We all know Sonam & Deepika have always maintained a 'frenemy' status and now it would be interesting to see, if Deepika would skip the wedding or be seen in attendance at the do.
April 29, It Is!
A source while talking to DNA said, "Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai."
Entire Kapoor Family Is Busy With The Preparation
As the wedding is round the corner, we hear entire Kapoor clan is busy with a flurry of activities. As Sonam has been always particular about her fashion, it will be interesting to see, how Sonam will turn up at her wedding and which designers she will choose for her D-day.
Sonam's Guest List For The Wedding
According to Filmfare, Sonam has already sent out wedding invitations to her friends from Bollywood and it includes her all the co-stars from Veere Di Wedding as well as her Dutt biopic co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.
Deepika & Ranveer? Check!
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar are also some of the invitees.
Bachchans? Check!
Be it daughter Sonam Kapoor or father Anil Kapoor, the duo shares a warm equation with all the Bachchan clan and needless to mention that they have also made it to the wedding guest list.
Jhanvi, Khushi, Arjun & Cousins
As expected, Sonam's wedding is going to be one star-studded affair and all the cousins of Sonam Kapoor including Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah will be seen in attendance.
Sonam Stays Tight-lipped On Wedding Rumours
On a related note, when a leading daily earlier asked Sonam about the marriage rumours, the actress was quoted as saying, "Unfortunately, I do not talk about my personal life. I have never commented on that and will not do now. Speculations are rife but that is okay. I won't ever discuss it."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.