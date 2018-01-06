 »   »   » DESTINATION WEDDING! Sonam Kapoor Is GETTING MARRIED To Anand Ahuja In Jodhpur; Dates Revealed!

Sonam Kapoor to get married with Anand Ahuja at this ROYAL Palace | FilmiBeat

Move over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding now! Another celebrity couple is all set to take the sath pheras soon. Yes, you read it right! As per recent reports, Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Anand Ahuja in Jodhpur.

The wedding planning has already started as Sonam and Ahuja's marriage has been fixed in April. Read all the inside details about this big fat Indian wedding below...

Destination Wedding A report in Mumbai Mirror stated, ''Some of the beautiful actor's friends called in to confirm the news to us. April it is, and in Jodhpur.'' A Private Ceremony Sonam and Anand will marry this summer, in what is going to be a small and private wedding with 300-odd guests. The couple has warded off all rumours about getting married saying celebrity watchers were mistaking the family's preparations for her cousin Mohit Marwah's upcoming wedding for her own nuptials. They Started Dating Two Years Ago But they can barely hide it any longer. Sonam and Delhi based Anand have been dating for two years now, but started appearing together at parties just a year ago. Sonam Keeps Sharing The Pictures With Her Fans While Sonam doesn't comment on their relationship in interviews, she doesn't shy away from posting their holiday pictures together: the lovebirds spent their New Year's in Paris. When Sonam Was Asked About The Pictures She told a daily, ''Because that's in my control and I don't feel that I can speak about myself but I don't think it's okay for me to speak about somebody else. Now everything that is put out there is with his permission or whatever he puts out there is with my permission.'' She Added.. ''But if somebody is asking me a question publicly I don't think it's okay for me to speak about the person because that person has not signed up for it.'' Want To Keep It A Little Sacred... ''This is just keeping it a little sacred. Just keeping it in my control, whatever is out there is in my control, it's not something that is not. I just feel that it's not okay to talk about it. I will share whatever I have to share and that is with my filter."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman. The movie also stars Radhika Apte.

