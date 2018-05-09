 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!

Sonam Kapoor Reception: Katrina Kaif angry with Alia Bhatt ? Watch Video to find out why। FilmiBeat

One of the most happening weddings of 2018 finally took place yesterday when Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family. The wedding reception of the actress which took place in the evening at the Leela in Mumbai saw a galaxy of stars descending and having a time of their lives.

We already gave you a sneak-peek of what happened inside the reception. You had Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor burning the dance floor and grooving like there ain't no tomorrow. The two superstars stole the thunder and gave plenty of whistleworthy moments.

Meanwhile, Sonam's reception party also had a few Bollywood celebrities bumping into their exes. some of whom are rumoured to be sharing not-so-cordial equations post break-up. Did somebody just say 'awkward encounters'?

Salman Khan- Aishwarya Rai One of the most talked-about ex-lovers under a roof! Pheww, it must be too much sparks inside the room! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had hubby Abhishek Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda for company, Salman Khan on the other hand made a solo appearance late night. While the superstar was busy burning the dance floor with Shahrukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, we wonder what was Aishwarya's reaction. Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif The Kapoor lad came with lo and behold, his 'rumoured' current flame and 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt who looked ravishing in a mint-green outfit. His ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif attended the bash with her sister Isabelle. Is someone going green with envy? Sidharth Malhotra- Alia Bhatt It must have been really awkward for the 'Aiyaary' actor to not only bump into his ex girlfriend but also meet her 'rumoured' beau Ranbir Kapoor. Sigh, life diaries we tell you! Abhishek Bachchan- Karishma Kapoor Not just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, even her hubby actor Abhishek Bachchan too wasn't going to be spared of his skeletons in the closet. While we got to see Ab Jr. entering the venue with his wife and sister, we are yet to come across a single video where we get a glimpse of him cheering and dancing! Is a certain Ms Kapoor to be blamed? Shahid Kapoor- Kareena Kapoor While the former lovebirds are known to be sharing cordial equation post their break-up and are happily married, bumping into exes ain't always pleasant, right?

Have you folks ever been in a similar situation? Let us know in the comment setion below!