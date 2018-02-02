 »   »   » SORRY Kriti Sanon! Katrina Kaif Seems To Be UNAWARE Of Your Existence

Here's Why Kriti Sanon Won't Be Pleased!

We hear that during one of the segments of the show, Kat found herself in a tongue-tied situation when she was asked with whom would she never want to come on the show and Alia suggested her Kriti Sanon's name.

Kat Is Unaware Of Kriti Sanon

Talking about it, a source told DNA, "During the segment, Say it or Strip it, Neha asked Katrina to name a celebrity she would never want to come with on the show. Initially, Katrina was hesitant to give an answer, but Alia suggested Kriti's name. Katrina accepted it but addressed Kriti as Kirti! It was Alia who corrected her."

Katrina Doesn't Approve Alia's Fashion Sense

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress that she doesn't approve Alia's fashion outings. A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "During a segment called Scary Spice, Katrina, commenting on Alia's sense of fashion, stated that she isn't particularly fond of how the latter dresses. She said that she would like to see Alia don more vibrant shades."

But They Are Friends Yaa!

Speaking about how they became BFFs, the source quoted, "They revealed that they grew fond of each other while spending time together at the Bandra gym. Alia said that Katrina usually needs a partner to work out with, and finds one in her."

Alia Turns To Katrina For Love Advice

"Alia confessed that Katrina has always given her relationship advice in times of need. Katrina was seen taking on a philosophical tone."

This Celeb's Style Sense Makes Katrina Go WTF!

"It was for a segment called Scary Spice. First, she named Ranveer Singh but later tried to balance it by adding that she meant it in a good way."

The Fun Banter

"In another segment, when Neha asked the ladies to give advice to one another, Alia remarked, "Leave the gym and focus on men instead," to which Katrina by saying, "I am waiting for Alia to get married first."