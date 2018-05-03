 »   »   » Sorry Sonam Kapoor! Deepika Padukone Might Skip Your Wedding For This Reason

Related Articles
Apparently Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share icy vibes as they have a common past- Ranbir Kapoor. It was rumoured that the 'Sanju' actor dumped Sonam for Deepika while they were supposedly dating during their 'Sawaariya' days. With time, it was said that the ice between the two actresses thawed and lastly we heard that Sonam had extended an olive branch and invited Deepika to her wedding.
However now if the latest reports are to be believed then, Sonam's ex rival might end up skipping her D-day for this reason. Will this move of Deepika once again sour things between them? Scroll down to read more-
Work Comes First For Deepika
The 'Padmaavat' actress is currently in US after getting featured in the Times 100 list of most influential people. As per an India Today report, Deepika will be attending an event organized by the magazine on 7th May.
There's More To It
Further reports suggest that Deepika will then leave for the Cannes Film festival to be held in France from 8th May to 19th May. Because of her choc-o-block schedule, Deepika might end up giving Sonam's wedding a miss!
But Varun Dhawan Has Some Other Plans
We hear that the actor who is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank has requested the makers let him off early on 7th and 8th May so that he could make it to Sonam's wedding. A source told DNA, "Varun is keen to attend the dos that will be held in the evening. And so, he will wrap up his work early on those two days."
It's Official!
While the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Sonam getting married to Anand this year, their families were quite tight-lipped about the details until a few days back when they officially announced the wedding with a statement that read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."
The Preparations For Sonam's Wedding Have Begun
With just 5 days remaining for Sonam's D-day, the entire family have began the preparations in full swings. From lighting the streets near the Kapoor residence to the decorations inside the house, everyone is soaking in the wedding madness.
Sonam- Anand's wedding will be a two day affair. The mehendi ceremony will be held at Sonam and Anand's home at Bandra-Kurla Complex on 7th of May. The next day, i.e 8th of May, the couple's family will be hosting a big bash The Leela after the wedding ceremony, which will be held in the morning on the same day.
After her wedding with Anand, Sonam will walk the red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival post which she will return back to India for Veere Di Wedding promotions. She will then resume shooting for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and will then begin work on Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor'.
