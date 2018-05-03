 »   »   » Sorry Sonam Kapoor! Deepika Padukone Might Skip Your Wedding For This Reason

Work Comes First For Deepika

The 'Padmaavat' actress is currently in US after getting featured in the Times 100 list of most influential people. As per an India Today report, Deepika will be attending an event organized by the magazine on 7th May.

There's More To It

Further reports suggest that Deepika will then leave for the Cannes Film festival to be held in France from 8th May to 19th May. Because of her choc-o-block schedule, Deepika might end up giving Sonam's wedding a miss!

But Varun Dhawan Has Some Other Plans

We hear that the actor who is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank has requested the makers let him off early on 7th and 8th May so that he could make it to Sonam's wedding. A source told DNA, "Varun is keen to attend the dos that will be held in the evening. And so, he will wrap up his work early on those two days."

It's Official!

While the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Sonam getting married to Anand this year, their families were quite tight-lipped about the details until a few days back when they officially announced the wedding with a statement that read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

The Preparations For Sonam's Wedding Have Begun

With just 5 days remaining for Sonam's D-day, the entire family have began the preparations in full swings. From lighting the streets near the Kapoor residence to the decorations inside the house, everyone is soaking in the wedding madness.