 »   »   » Demise Of Sridevi Is The Reason? Janhvi Kapoor REFUSES To Perform At Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet Ceremony

Sridevi’s Sudden Demise Is The Reason?

Filmfare reveals contrary to reports, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will not perform at the wedding. Apparently, the sudden demise of Sridevi might be one of the reasons behind their refusal to perform on sangeet.

More Details About Sangeet..

About the sangeet, a source had informed Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to be at the sangeet."

Awww! Isn’t That Sweet?

"Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs."

Coming Back To Janhvi & Khushi

Recently, Janhvi & Khushi were spotted in Delhi to collect the National Award on behalf of their mom, Sridevi. They were accompanied by their dad, Boney Kapoor and their pictures went viral on the social media, instantly.

An Emotional Moment For The Kapoors!

It was indeed an emotional moment for Boney Kapoor as well as his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney & Janhvi also got teary-eyed during the prestigious award ceremony.

Janhvi Had Donned Sridevi’s Saree

To make the day an extra special, Janhvi Kapoor wore Sridevi's saree and looked exact replica of her mom. From media to Sridevi's fans, everybody was praising Janhvi's elegant look for the award evening!