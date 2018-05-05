 »   »   » Demise Of Sridevi Is The Reason? Janhvi Kapoor REFUSES To Perform At Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet Ceremony

Related Articles
Yesterday (May 04, 2018), we shared a glimpse of wedding sangeet preparation at Sonam Kapoor's house with you guys, in which Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other family members were seen practising on song 'swag se swagat' for Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony.
On a related note, rumours have been rife that Janhvi Kapoor has planned to perform on Sridevi's popular track 'mere haanthon mei nau nau choodiyan' at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet. However, contrary to such reports, we hear Janhvi Kapoor has refused to perform at Sonam's sangeet!
Sridevi’s Sudden Demise Is The Reason?
Filmfare reveals contrary to reports, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will not perform at the wedding. Apparently, the sudden demise of Sridevi might be one of the reasons behind their refusal to perform on sangeet.
More Details About Sangeet..
About the sangeet, a source had informed Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to be at the sangeet."
Awww! Isn’t That Sweet?
"Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs."
Coming Back To Janhvi & Khushi
Recently, Janhvi & Khushi were spotted in Delhi to collect the National Award on behalf of their mom, Sridevi. They were accompanied by their dad, Boney Kapoor and their pictures went viral on the social media, instantly.
An Emotional Moment For The Kapoors!
It was indeed an emotional moment for Boney Kapoor as well as his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney & Janhvi also got teary-eyed during the prestigious award ceremony.
Janhvi Had Donned Sridevi’s Saree
To make the day an extra special, Janhvi Kapoor wore Sridevi's saree and looked exact replica of her mom. From media to Sridevi's fans, everybody was praising Janhvi's elegant look for the award evening!
