 »   »   » Sridevi's Life To Be Made Into A Documentary? Boney Kapoor Plans To Showcase Her Life To The World

Documentary On The Life Of Sridevi

Asian Age reported that Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur will showcase rare and raw footage of Sridevi during her shoots and free time and show it in the documentary.

Transformation From Shy To Confident

Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur will show how Sridevi was a shy girl during her initial days and transformed into a confident actress who could pull off any given role.

Malicious Information Is Being Spread

The source revealed, "Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife's death."

Life Changing Events

On a related note, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1997 and since then, she she stepped away from movies to raise her children and was seen only in a few films.

Let's All Wait & Watch

No official confirmation has been given out by Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur regarding the upcoming Sridevi's documentary. We will have to wait and watch for that.