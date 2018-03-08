 »   »   » Sridevi's Life To Be Made Into A Documentary? Boney Kapoor Plans To Showcase Her Life To The World

If reports are to be believed, Boney Kapoor is all set to produce a documentary on the life of his wife Sridevi, and showcase the world how wonderful and talented she really was. The project will be directed by Shekhar Kapur, who also directed the superhit Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri starrer Mr. India in 1987.
A source close to the development was quoted as saying to the Asian Age, "It will be a kind of one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema, with the rarest of rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life." The source also revealed that Boney Kapoor is upset about the untruth's that's been doing the rounds about Sridevi's death and wants to put a full stop to it.
Documentary On The Life Of Sridevi
Asian Age reported that Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur will showcase rare and raw footage of Sridevi during her shoots and free time and show it in the documentary.
Transformation From Shy To Confident
Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur will show how Sridevi was a shy girl during her initial days and transformed into a confident actress who could pull off any given role.
Malicious Information Is Being Spread
The source revealed, "Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife's death."
Life Changing Events
On a related note, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1997 and since then, she she stepped away from movies to raise her children and was seen only in a few films.
Let's All Wait & Watch
No official confirmation has been given out by Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur regarding the upcoming Sridevi's documentary. We will have to wait and watch for that.