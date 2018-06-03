 »   »   »  Sridevi's FIRST Wedding Anniversary Post Her Demise; Janhvi & Boney Kapoor's Posts Break Our Hearts!

Janhvi Shares A Lovely Pic Of Boney & Sridevi

This picture speaks volumes about the ‘sacred love' between Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. No wonder why, Boney Kapoor is unable to come to terms with the death of his dear wife.

Boney Kapoor’s Words..

Through Sridevi's account, (which is now handled by Boney Kapoor), Boney Kapoor shared a post that reads, "Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever..."

Gone Too Soon!

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful painting of her parents; Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story and it made us all emotional.

Sridevi’s Love Story In Her Own Words

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Sridevi talked about how Boney came into her life and how they were destined to be together.

She was quoted as saying, "Boney came to me in 1984 to sign me to play Seema, the lead female role for Mr India. He confessed later, that he fell in love with me outright!"

Sridevi Took Some Time To Accept His Love

"He however did take a few years to sort out his life before formally proposing to me in 1993. I fell in love with him when I got to know the real him. It was difficult, traumatic even and it took me many years to finally accept the fact that I was destined to be with Boney."

Sridevi’s Sister Was Shocked By Her Decision To Marry Boney Kapoor

"In hindsight, I only wish that I had realized and accepted his love for me sooner. I always believe in following my heart and I am glad that I did.

My parents had passed away by then and my sister was shocked with my decision. But now, she shares a great relationship with my husband and is convinced that he is the best thing that ever happened to me!"

Sridevi Was Also Loved By Her Mother-in-law

"The same goes for my in laws. I share a fantastic relationship with them. My mother in law adores me and I always try to pamper her because she loves to be spoilt by me."

Sridevi on Anil Kapoor’s Wife

"I can also never forget the support and strength I got from my sister in law Sunita (actor Anil Kapoor's wife) all through and the love I got from Boney's sister, Reena. The affectionate bond I share with Boney's youngest brother, Sanjay and his wife Maheep is also a lifeline!"