 »   »   » Sridevi Had To Work With Karan Johar From April 2018? New Details Emerge!

Sridevi had given her nod to star in a Karan Johar's film from April 2018. Sadly, fate had other choices as she lost her life on February 25, 2018 in Dubai.

Sridevi was extremely excited about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood through Dhadak.

She was very happy that Jhanvi Kapoor is debuting in Bollywood under Karan Johar's banner.

Sridevi was the happiest mom when Jhanvi Kapoor signed the dotted line for her debut Dhadak.

Dhadak stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and the posters were out too.

Sadly, even before the release of Jhanvi Kapoor's debut Dhadak, Sridevi passed away.

We're sure Sridevi will be watching over her daughters from heaven and guide them in the best path.

"He has taken charge of both of Sridevi's daughters, Jahnvi whom he is launching this July, and her younger sister Khushi. Karan is very attached to the two girls and now more so than ever."

After Sridevi's death, Ishaan Khatter visited their house several times and was with them until the end.

Sridevi and Karan Johar were really good friends and always used to meet up regularly.