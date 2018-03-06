 »   »   » Sridevi Had To Work With Karan Johar From April 2018? New Details Emerge!

Sridevi was on top of the moon when Karan Johar decided he'll launch her elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in Bollywood through Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and even before the film completed its shoot, Sridevi passed away in Dubai. However, it is now reported that Sridevi gave her nod to star in KJO's upcoming film and the film had to go on floors on April 2018, but sadly, fate took another turn.
"Karan revealed that Sridevi was elated when he proposed to launch her daughter Janhvi in Dhadak. Exactly a week later, he went to her residence again to ask if she can be a part of another Dharma film that he had conceptualised. Sridevi had loved the idea of the movie and they were supposed to begin shooting in April. However, life struck with its uncertainty and Sridevi was taken away before Karan had a chance to work with her for the first time," said a source to Mumbai Mirror.
Sridevi
Sridevi had given her nod to star in a Karan Johar's film from April 2018. Sadly, fate had other choices as she lost her life on February 25, 2018 in Dubai.
Dhadak
Sridevi was extremely excited about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood through Dhadak.
Big Banner
She was very happy that Jhanvi Kapoor is debuting in Bollywood under Karan Johar's banner.
So Happy
Sridevi was the happiest mom when Jhanvi Kapoor signed the dotted line for her debut Dhadak.
Starcast
Dhadak stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and the posters were out too.
Very Sad
Sadly, even before the release of Jhanvi Kapoor's debut Dhadak, Sridevi passed away.
So True
We're sure Sridevi will be watching over her daughters from heaven and guide them in the best path.
Karan Johar
"He has taken charge of both of Sridevi's daughters, Jahnvi whom he is launching this July, and her younger sister Khushi. Karan is very attached to the two girls and now more so than ever."
Always There
After Sridevi's death, Ishaan Khatter visited their house several times and was with them until the end.
Sridevi & Karan Johar
Sridevi and Karan Johar were really good friends and always used to meet up regularly.