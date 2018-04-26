 »   »   » Sridevi Is The Reason Why Sonam Kapoor Modified Her Wedding Plan; Goes Against Anil Kapoor’s Wish

Related Articles
The diva of the hour, Sonam Kapoor, is in the limelight for all the right reasons. Both her professional front or personal front, have taken an interesting turn! If on one side, her wedding is grabbing all the eyeballs, the trailer of her film, Veere Di Wedding, which released yesterday (April 25, 2018) has become a hot topic of discussion!
We know our readers are waiting for Sonam's D-day with bated breath hence, we have been keeping you updated with each and every detail of the wedding. So, what's new now? Well, an insider reveals that Sridevi is the reason why Sonam Kapoor was sceptical about a lavish wedding and also revealed that Anil Kapoor was initially against the idea.
Guests Have Been Told To Be Free On May 7 And 8
Earlier the April 29 & 30 were finalised for Sonam Kapoor's wedding but now, the wedding shenanigans are set for May 7 and 8.
"So far guests have not been told about detailed wedding plans. They have only been asked to keep themselves available on May 7 and 8 for the wedding," says a source close to the Kapoor family.
Here's Why Sonam Won't Have Lavish Wedding
The source further revealed that "Due to Sonam's aunt Sridevi's sudden demise, the festivities have been curtailed. It will now be an intimate affair in Mumbai."
But There Will Be A Grand Reception!
However, unlike the wedding, the Kapoors will throw a grand reception and it will be attended by who's who of the B-town. There will be one reception in Delhi too, for the groom's family and friends.
Unlike Sonam, Daddy Anil Wanted A Lavish Wedding
Speaking about the same, the source revealed, "Both, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are against any undue lavishness at the wedding.
Initially Sonam's parents (Anil and Sunita Kapoor) insisted on a lavish wedding. But later Anil agreed to set aside his plans."
Recently, Sonam Had Said Lavish Wedding Is Wastage Of Money
Justifying her statement, the source close to the actress told, "She has already spoken on the issue of lavish weddings at a Dubai event. Although she didn't say it was about her own wedding, but the media drew its own conclusions. And that's fine."
"This will be a very basic and simple wedding. She will follow all the rituals but will do away with the flamboyance and wastage."
Here's What Sonam Had Said:
"I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding.I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.
I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all."
The Venue!
Reportedly, Bhavnani bungalow, where Sonam' s maternal grandmother used to stay will be one of the locations for the wedding. In case if you don't know, the bungalow is near to Shahrukh Khan's Mannat.
Inputs From Subhash K. Jha, Uma Ramasubramanian and Deccan Chronicle
