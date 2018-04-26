 »   »   » Sridevi Is The Reason Why Sonam Kapoor Modified Her Wedding Plan; Goes Against Anil Kapoor’s Wish

Guests Have Been Told To Be Free On May 7 And 8

Earlier the April 29 & 30 were finalised for Sonam Kapoor's wedding but now, the wedding shenanigans are set for May 7 and 8.

"So far guests have not been told about detailed wedding plans. They have only been asked to keep themselves available on May 7 and 8 for the wedding," says a source close to the Kapoor family.

Here's Why Sonam Won't Have Lavish Wedding

The source further revealed that "Due to Sonam's aunt Sridevi's sudden demise, the festivities have been curtailed. It will now be an intimate affair in Mumbai."

But There Will Be A Grand Reception!

However, unlike the wedding, the Kapoors will throw a grand reception and it will be attended by who's who of the B-town. There will be one reception in Delhi too, for the groom's family and friends.

Unlike Sonam, Daddy Anil Wanted A Lavish Wedding

Speaking about the same, the source revealed, "Both, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are against any undue lavishness at the wedding.

Initially Sonam's parents (Anil and Sunita Kapoor) insisted on a lavish wedding. But later Anil agreed to set aside his plans."

Recently, Sonam Had Said Lavish Wedding Is Wastage Of Money

Justifying her statement, the source close to the actress told, "She has already spoken on the issue of lavish weddings at a Dubai event. Although she didn't say it was about her own wedding, but the media drew its own conclusions. And that's fine."

"This will be a very basic and simple wedding. She will follow all the rituals but will do away with the flamboyance and wastage."

Here's What Sonam Had Said:

"I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding.I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.

I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all."

The Venue!

Reportedly, Bhavnani bungalow, where Sonam' s maternal grandmother used to stay will be one of the locations for the wedding. In case if you don't know, the bungalow is near to Shahrukh Khan's Mannat.