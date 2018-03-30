 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise: Here's How Arjun Kapoor Is Making Up For The Loss On The Sets Of Namastey England!

Related Articles
Arjun Kapoor is one idol son, brother as well as a very responsible actor! You must be aware that when Sridevi met with an unfortunate accident, Arjun Kapoor left everything to be on his father Boney Kapoor's side. At that time, Arjun was shooting for his upcoming project, Namastey England in Patiala and owing to her sudden absence from the sets of the film, crew reworked the schedule and shot for Parineeti Chopra's solo sequences.
Now, we hear that being a producer's son, Arjun Kapoor understands that delay in the shooting schedule can lead to monetary losses, hence the actor is leaving no stones unturned to make up for the loss and apparently working 18 hours a day.
Arjun's Schedule Went Haywire
An entertainment daily, quoted a source from the film's production team as saying, "Arjun Kapoor has been shooting in double shifts over the past few weeks. As he had to take some time off from the shoot after Sridevi's demise, his schedule went haywire."
Arjun's Shooting 18 Hours A Day
"Vipul has been extremely understanding of the situation. But Arjun, being a producer's son, knows that the slightest delay in the shooting schedule can lead to monetary losses. So he was shooting for 18 hours a day, to make sure the schedule is not affected any further."
Arjun's Next Stop With Be London
Considering that Arjun Kapoor is working in double shifts, the team is expected to wrap the Patiala schedule by mid-April and their next stop will be London. Recently, Arjun & Parineeti shared a few pictures from the sets of the film and fans are quite excited to see them on-screen, once again.
Arjun's Winning Hearts In Patiala
On a related note, recently, a few colleged students were seen waiting outside Arjun Kapoor's hotel as they wanted to meet him, incidentally on his mother's death anniversary. Much to everyone's surprise, despite being in a sad state, Arjun didn't refuse to come out but rather obliged his fan with selfies.
How Sweet Is That!
The source revealed, "Arjun took pictures with his fans. Since it was his mom's death anniversary, he wasn't in the best frame of mind, but didn't disappoint them."
Arjun's Emotional Post For His Mom
Six years ago, Arjun Kapoor's mom Mona Shourie Kapoor breathed her last and to mark her sixth death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post on his Instagram page.
He wrote, "As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films."
'I'm Taking One Day At A Time'
"Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength..."
"I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings."
"..can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond.." [sic]
