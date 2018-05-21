 »   »   » STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?

Related Articles
Post the stupendous success of her last film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, everyone expected Deepika Padukone to go on a signing spree and take up multiple projects. However, barring Vishal Bharadwaj's untitled flick with Irrfan which was supposed to go on floors but is currently on hold due to his ill-health, Deepika hasn't taken up any new film.
While her contemporaries have at least three films in their kitty, Deepika hasn't made any official announcement regarding any other project. Though time and again, we do get to hear her name being speculated for various films. This has led the grapevine abuzz with rumors about what's keeping her away from taking up new projects-
Before You Jump To Conclusions
Is it her neck injury or her 'rumoured' November wedding to beau Ranveer which is keeping her up from films? Well folks, turns out none of these reasons are true.
Deepika Wants Author-Backed Role
A source told Deccan Chronicle that Deepika is keen on taking up an author-backed role and she hasn't been offered something on those lines as yet.
She Isn't Happy With The Quality Of Roles Coming Her Way
The source further added, " "Her back/neck problem is being properly attended to and she will be fine soon. As for marriage plans, they in no way impinge on her career. The reason Deepika is not signing anything new is because of the quality of roles coming her way. They are all big-banner films with top heroes. But nothing even remotely as author-backed or inspiring as Padmaavat."
She Doesn't Want To Be Just A Prop In A Film
"At this stage in her career, Deepika is no more content playing the conventional leading lady. It has to be a script that offers her as much to do as the male protagonist," the source further revealed.
The Remuneration Factor
Apparently, big banners are not ready to pay a hefty amount to a female lead while they spend crores on the male leads. The source added, "She has gone on-record to claim she was paid more than the leading man in Padmaavat. Big banners like Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are not willing to pay her that kind of money."
Do folks think Deepika should take up more films rather than one at a time? Let us know in the comment section below.
