 »   »   » STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?

Before You Jump To Conclusions

Is it her neck injury or her 'rumoured' November wedding to beau Ranveer which is keeping her up from films? Well folks, turns out none of these reasons are true.











Deepika Wants Author-Backed Role

A source told Deccan Chronicle that Deepika is keen on taking up an author-backed role and she hasn't been offered something on those lines as yet.



She Isn't Happy With The Quality Of Roles Coming Her Way

The source further added, " "Her back/neck problem is being properly attended to and she will be fine soon. As for marriage plans, they in no way impinge on her career. The reason Deepika is not signing anything new is because of the quality of roles coming her way. They are all big-banner films with top heroes. But nothing even remotely as author-backed or inspiring as Padmaavat."



She Doesn't Want To Be Just A Prop In A Film

"At this stage in her career, Deepika is no more content playing the conventional leading lady. It has to be a script that offers her as much to do as the male protagonist," the source further revealed.



The Remuneration Factor

Apparently, big banners are not ready to pay a hefty amount to a female lead while they spend crores on the male leads. The source added, "She has gone on-record to claim she was paid more than the leading man in Padmaavat. Big banners like Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are not willing to pay her that kind of money."

