 »   »   »  Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday: From Aaradhya Bachchan To Abram, All Star Kids To Attend The Party

Starkids To Attend Taimur's Birthday Party

Deccan Chronicle quoted Saif-Kareena's close friend as saying, "Taimur has his own friends in school now, plus many other pals from the film fraternity like AbRam (Shahrukh Khan's son), Lakshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son), Aaradhya (Abhishek-Aishwarya's little angel), among others."

A Birthday Party For Tim Is Guranteed!

"Plus there's Taimur's most favourite little sister Inaaya (Saif's sister Soha's daughter). Also Taimur now understands the nitty-gritty of birthday parties....the cake, candles, balloons, games, He will definitely have a party for his birthday this time."

Kareena Has Been Always Vocal About Taimur & Wanted To Raise Her Child As A Normal Kid

While Taimur is one of the most-popular star kids, his mom Kareena has always maintained that she wants him to have a normal childhood. "I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is."

Kareena, On The Work Front

Kareena, who's known for balancing her personal and professional life like a pro,m will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The film also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from Takht, Kareena will also kick-start the shoot of Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also casts Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the prominent roles.