 »   »   » The Spat Between Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Get Uglier [Inside Details]

Whenever Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have collaborated for a film, they have brought fresh movies on the silver screen. Last time they paired up for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and needless to mention, the film became one of the most loved films of the decade and now, they are coming together with 'Brahmastra'.
The film also casts Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Brahmastra will be a trilogy and its first part is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Wondering what's Salman Khan's connection with this date? Well, get ready for a surprise!
Salman-Ranbir To Have A Face-off
Reportedly, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will go on floors by the end of this year and makers are quite keen to lock the movie for the Independence Day next year. If that happens, then Salman will be clashing with Ranbir at the box-office.
Here’s What A Trade Expert Has To Reveal..
A trade expert informed Deccan Chronicle, "Salman Khan's schedule is very tight right now. He needs some time off to concentrate on how to handle the court case and needs a breather in between his films for the promotions as well."
He Further Added..
"This means Dabangg 3 will have to look at the Independence Day weekend because that's one better slot available. That would, however, imply the film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra."
Whom Are You Rooting For?
If on one side, Ranbir-Alia's alleged affair keeping the duo as well as their movie in constant buzz, Salman is quite popular for his character ‘Chulbul Pandey' from Dabangg. If the clash happens, it would be interesting to see who would lead the box office!
