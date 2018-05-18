 »   »   » The Spat Between Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Get Uglier [Inside Details]

Salman-Ranbir To Have A Face-off

Reportedly, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will go on floors by the end of this year and makers are quite keen to lock the movie for the Independence Day next year. If that happens, then Salman will be clashing with Ranbir at the box-office.

Here’s What A Trade Expert Has To Reveal..

A trade expert informed Deccan Chronicle, "Salman Khan's schedule is very tight right now. He needs some time off to concentrate on how to handle the court case and needs a breather in between his films for the promotions as well."

He Further Added..

"This means Dabangg 3 will have to look at the Independence Day weekend because that's one better slot available. That would, however, imply the film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra."

Whom Are You Rooting For?

If on one side, Ranbir-Alia's alleged affair keeping the duo as well as their movie in constant buzz, Salman is quite popular for his character ‘Chulbul Pandey' from Dabangg. If the clash happens, it would be interesting to see who would lead the box office!