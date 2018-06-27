 »   »   »  This Is How Nick Jonas Proposed Priyanka Chopra; Couple All Set To Get Engaged In July-August?

Nick Proposed Priyanka In New York

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Nick popped the question to the 'Quantico' actress before his cousin's wedding in New York last month. It is said that Nick's entire family was present at the do and his brother, Kevin described PeeCee as "super awesome".

Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?

Rumors of them getting engaged have cropped up after the couple was spotted wearing identical purity rings. Priyanka even wore a string of beads around her wrist which many believed looked like a mangalsutra.

The Reason For Nick's Trip To India

It is said that the lovebirds have jetted down to India, ahead of her Bharat schedule, to seek the blessings of her mom.

Deeply In Love

Meanwhile, PeeCee and Nick looked comfortable in each other's company when the paparazzi clicked them together on a dinner date at a city restaurant. Her mother who was with them, claimed to a leading daily there were too many people around for her to get to know her daughter's friend well.

Priyanka- Nick Almost Make It Official

The next day, Priyanka hosted a party for her few friends which included names like Shrishti Behl, VJ Anusha and Alia Bhatt among others at her Juhu bungalow. Nick, who was staying with her, even posted an Instagram story featuring PC giggling and running barefoot on the terrace.

Vacation Diaries

Next, the couple left for a beach vacation in Goa with PeeCee's brother Siddharth and her cousin Parineeti Chopra. They were even spotted enjoying a meal at a Calangute seafood restaurant with Parineeti, PeeCee's friend Tamannah Dutt and Siddharth's girlfriend Kanika Mathur. While Parineeti returned back to Bay, PeeCee and Nick are still in Goa enjoying some alone time amongst the beaches on the coastal city and have been off social media.