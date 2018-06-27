 »   »   »  This Is How Nick Jonas Proposed Priyanka Chopra; Couple All Set To Get Engaged In July-August?

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the MET gala last year. Back then, there was a strong buzz about something brewing between them. But PeeCee had laughed off these rumours at a talk show. However, the duo once again became a talking point when they attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl together. If that wasn't enough, Nick and PeeCee were even clicked cuddling on a yacht over Memorial Day weekend.
Before the world could react, the lovebirds were spotted on several dinner dates and regularly kept posting flirty comments on each other's post on social media posts. Amidst rumours of moving in with Nick, Priyanka left everyone surprised when she flew down with him in India. And now, the latest reports suggest that Nick and Priyanka are all set to get engaged in a month. A report in Mumbai Mirror has revealed details about how Nick popped the question-
Nick Proposed Priyanka In New York
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Nick popped the question to the 'Quantico' actress before his cousin's wedding in New York last month. It is said that Nick's entire family was present at the do and his brother, Kevin described PeeCee as "super awesome".
Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?
Rumors of them getting engaged have cropped up after the couple was spotted wearing identical purity rings. Priyanka even wore a string of beads around her wrist which many believed looked like a mangalsutra.
The Reason For Nick's Trip To India
It is said that the lovebirds have jetted down to India, ahead of her Bharat schedule, to seek the blessings of her mom.
Deeply In Love
Meanwhile, PeeCee and Nick looked comfortable in each other's company when the paparazzi clicked them together on a dinner date at a city restaurant. Her mother who was with them, claimed to a leading daily there were too many people around for her to get to know her daughter's friend well.
Priyanka- Nick Almost Make It Official
The next day, Priyanka hosted a party for her few friends which included names like Shrishti Behl, VJ Anusha and Alia Bhatt among others at her Juhu bungalow. Nick, who was staying with her, even posted an Instagram story featuring PC giggling and running barefoot on the terrace.
Vacation Diaries
Next, the couple left for a beach vacation in Goa with PeeCee's brother Siddharth and her cousin Parineeti Chopra. They were even spotted enjoying a meal at a Calangute seafood restaurant with Parineeti, PeeCee's friend Tamannah Dutt and Siddharth's girlfriend Kanika Mathur. While Parineeti returned back to Bay, PeeCee and Nick are still in Goa enjoying some alone time amongst the beaches on the coastal city and have been off social media.
