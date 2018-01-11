 »   »   » Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Thinking About Someone; Are His Cheesy Tweets Hinted At GF Disha Patani?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani make a smoking hot pair! Though the 'rumoured' couple are tight-lipped about their relationship status, their actions have a different story to tell.

Recently while browsing the social media, we came across a series of super cheesy tweets by Tiger which left us thinking if they were meant for his lady-love Disha. Check it out here...



She's Constantly Running On His Mind Tiger wrote, "Haven't stopped thinking about you since I saw you. Oh, those curves. I am just mesmerised."

Is This Love? He couldn't stop praising and further wrote, "Not just me, you make the world around me look beautiful."

Ahem Ahem We wonder if these super cheesy and romantic tweets were meant for his girlfriend Disha!

Even Shraddha Kapoor Was Curious To Know About The Mystery Girl His 'Baaghi' co-star couldn't contain her excitement and wrote, "WHAT!? You didn't even tell me. When do I get to see her?"

Tiger Couldn't Stop Blushing He wrote back to Shraddha, "Today!!! But it's not what you think! @Filpkart help me here'! Hahahaa...these two are just hearts.

When The Lovebirds Gave Us Plenty Of Vacay Goals Recently Tiger and Disha had taken off Sri Lanka to ring in the New Year and enjoy some beach-time together. However, they were careful not to share any pictures featuring them together on social media and instead chose to post solo photos. Guys, we want to tell you, 'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya!'

Tiger On His Dating Rumours He was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "She (Disha) is a pretty girl and it feels good to take a pretty girl around. It makes you look better. Both of us are so busy with our careers and for a relationship you need to take out time."

He added, "But yes, when we are not shooting, I do meet up with her since we have a common friend circle. But every time we do, we end up getting clicked by the paparazzi."

Why Disha Isn't Keen About Opening Up About Her Relationship Status "Tiger and I are close. We are good friends. There is nothing special about going for parties or catching up for a meal with friends. I understand this [gossip] is part of the profession.

"There is a big risk of being slut-shamed in case relationships don't work. We are actors; we can never be free [speak freely]. I have to think a thousand times before I speak. If I am myself and end up saying one wrong thing, there will be 1,000 negative tweets about me. There is no rule that you have to be open about relationships. To each his own."





Meanwhile, the rumoured lovebirds will be sharing screen space in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2. We just can't wait to watch them together on the big screen!