 »   »   »  Tiger Shroff To Star With Jackie Chan & Bruce Lee's Daughter Shannon Lee In His Hollywood Debut?

While Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made their Hollywood debut in Baywatch and xXx sequel, respectively, our Bollywood actors never really kicked off in Hollywood. However, now things might change, as Tiger Shroff might debut in an action-packed movie along with Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee.
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Mortal Kombat producer Lawrence Kasanoff visited Mumbai recently and met Tiger Shroff to discuss the upcoming project. It is said that the Baaghi 2 star was recommended by none other than Gulshan Grover's son Sanjay Grover.
Lawrence Kasanoff Is Impressed With Tiger Shroff
"Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side," said a source to Mumbai Mirror.
Sean Catherine Derek Was At The Meeting Too
"Along with Larry, a big studio head, some of their associates and Emmy Award-winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series had also flown to India. Sanjay Grover, who has been a part of the project for the last one year, was also present at the meetings," informed the source.
This Is The Biggest Thing For Tiger Shroff
"This could be the biggest break for an Indian actor in a big budget, mainstream Hollywood film which could spin into a worldwide Intellectual Property Franchise like Mortal Kombat. Casting an Indian actor in the main lead in a Hollywood film is a first for Larry too," the source summed it up.
Gulshan Grover's Son Sanjay Grover's Work
If you're wondering how and why did Sanjay Grover recommend Tiger Shroff's name, he's a part of Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) projects since close to a decade now and has worked in movies like The Hobbit, The Zookeeper, Fame, Creed and also the James Bond franchise.