 »   »   » TWIST IN THE TALE! Varun Dhawan's Rannbhoomi Is A Reworked Version Of Karan Johar's Shuddhi?

KJo Wanted To Make Shuddhi With Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Khan

Initially Karan Johar had planned to make Shuddhi with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.



But...

Hrithik opted out of the project. The makers soon approached Salman Khan but he too ended up leaving the film.



The Role Soon Went To Varun- Alia

Next, Karan find hope in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2015. Unfortunately things didn't work out and the movie was put on a backburner.



Karan Johar Was Attached To Shuddhi

A source told Mid-day that Karan was attached to Shuddhi and felt it would bowl the audience over. While Karan Malhotra was initially supposed to direct the film but the responsibility is now in the hands of Shashank Khaitan.



Did Shashank Just Drop A Hint That Rannbhoomi Is A Reimagined Version Of Shuddhi?

In an Instagram post, the director wrote, "#Rannbhoomi...A story I started working on in December 2015...thank you for giving this dream wings @karanjohar...Excited to collaborate with my friend and my star @varundvn...@apoorva1972 @dharmamovies



From Shuddhi To Rannbhoomi

A source told the tabloid that Shashank has reworked the script to suit a younger actor like Varun and the budget has also been resized.



What's In A Name?

Because Shuddhi took so many years to happen with no avail, KJo changed the name of the title from Shuddhi to Rannbhoomi as he felt it was a bad omen.



Meanwhile Varun Dhawan Is Excited To Play A Warrior

The actor was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Shashank is not only a close friend, he's also a film-maker whom I have tremendous respect for. Our association has always been successful and magical, and we decided to take our alliance further and create a mammoth spectacle. Dharma is home for the both of us, and what better team than this to collaborate on a Diwali celebration? Rannbhoomi is an ambitious film with a beating heart."



On The Other Hand,

A source close to Dharma Productions told Bollywoodlife that Shhuddhi was Karan Malhotra's brainchild, while Rannbhoomi is Shashank Khaitan's original story! He was quoted as saying, "The reports that Rannbhoomi is similar to Shhuddhi are absolutely false. Rannbhoomi is a fresh script that Shashank Khaitan has written. He had written the whole story keeping Varun in mind and it has no elements of Shhuddhi."

