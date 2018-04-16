 »   »   » Unlike Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Is NOT Scared Of Rajinikanth; All You Need To Know About Their Clash!

Lock The Dates!

The Rajinikanth starrer was earlier scheduled to release on April 27 was postponed due to Tamil film industrystrike and will be now releasing on Eid this year i.e., June 15 and clashing with Salman Khan starrer Race 3.



Unlike Aamir, Salman Isn't Afraid Of Rajinikanth

Recently, during a media interaction on his birthday, Aamir had said that he doesn't want his film, Thugs Of Hindostan to clash with Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, the film which also casts Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.



Here's What Aamir Had Said..

"I hope ki woh (Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar) humare saath naa aaye warna humei problem ho jayegi. Rajinikanth bahot bade star hain aur mein unki izzat karta hu."



Even Earlier, Aamir Was Sceptical About Clashing With Rajinikanth

A leading daily had quoted Aamir as saying, "See, it comes back to the same problem that we have only 5,000 screens in India. Any producer of a big film would want the maximum screens for it. So, a clash definitely affects the films. As far as possible, that should be avoided."



Aamir Says He's Always Flexible

"But sometimes, it isn't possible to avoid. Ab main Diwali pe aa raha hoon. Nahi aa paata toh kab aaoon? There are already films lined up for Christmas. Meri bhi majboori hai.



Given a choice, no one would want to clash. That said, I am very flexible, when it concerns. There's no ego that I just have to release on a certain date. Agar mein hatt sakta hoon, toh hatt jaaoonga."







Clash Affects Both Films Equally

"Because a clash affects both films equally. Ultimately, we are all friends in the industry. So if we can help each other, we do. When Secret Superstar released, we clashed with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.



"When the first-day collections came, I realised they were doing much better than us. I called Rohit the same evening and offered him screens that I'm not using. Mujhe screens rakh ke achaar thoda banana hai."





