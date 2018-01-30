 »   »   » Vaani Kapoor Bags A Role In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next?

The year 2018 has opened up a lot of opportunities for Vaani Kapoor as she'll be starring in a dance-action film which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and reports are doing the rounds that she has been approached by Vishal Bhardwaj to star in his upcoming movie. A source opened up to DNA by saying,
"Vishal has liked Vaani's work in both her films and he feels she has a good screen presence. They have met and spoken about working together. Vishal has now expressed his interest in casting her in one of his next films. But he's not yet decided which film it will be. There's no confirmation on that."
Vaani Kapoor
"He's co-producing four films with Prernaa Arora and one of them will mostly have Vaani in the lead. He might or might not direct the film at all," summed up the source to DNA.
Director's Cut
Also, Vaani Kapoor had revealed previously that Vishal Bhardwaj is definitely on her wishlist of directors.
Chooriyan
The source hinted that Vishal Bhardwaj might cast Vaani Kapoor in the film Chooriyan, which is based on a sibling rivalry.
Kriti & Vaani?
It is rumoured that Vishal Bhardwaj has approached Kriti Sanon to play the role of the younger sister, while Vaani Kapoor will portray the elder one.
Befikre
Vaani Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Befikre in 2016 and was paired alongside Ranveer Singh.
YRF Film
Befikre ended up being average at the box office despite being a YRF film.