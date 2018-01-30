 »   »   » Vaani Kapoor Bags A Role In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next?

Vaani Kapoor

"He's co-producing four films with Prernaa Arora and one of them will mostly have Vaani in the lead. He might or might not direct the film at all," summed up the source to DNA.

Director's Cut

Also, Vaani Kapoor had revealed previously that Vishal Bhardwaj is definitely on her wishlist of directors.

Chooriyan

The source hinted that Vishal Bhardwaj might cast Vaani Kapoor in the film Chooriyan, which is based on a sibling rivalry.

Kriti & Vaani?

It is rumoured that Vishal Bhardwaj has approached Kriti Sanon to play the role of the younger sister, while Vaani Kapoor will portray the elder one.

Befikre

Vaani Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Befikre in 2016 and was paired alongside Ranveer Singh.

YRF Film

Befikre ended up being average at the box office despite being a YRF film.