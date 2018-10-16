 »   »   »  Vikas Bahl Still A Part Of Super 30 Despite Sexual Harassment Allegations? He Fights It In The Court

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kangana Ranaut accused Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment and then several other actresses came out in the open revealing their horrific #MeToo experiences with the director. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter by saying that he'll stop working with Vikas Bahl in Super 30 and get him sacked from the movie if the allegations turn out to be true. If you think Vikas Bahl will go down without a fight, think again! Unlike Sajid Khan, who backed out of Housefull 4 after sexual harassment allegations, Vikas Bahl is in no mood to step down and has taken the battle to the courts to prove his innocence.
Vikas Bahl Will Go To The Courts To Prove His Innocence!
"Vikas is going to court to prove his innocence in the case and will try and face the situation using the court of law, rather than resigning from the project whose shoot he has completed as a director," said a source to HT.
It Is Unlikely Vikas Bahl Will Step Down From Super 30
"It is highly unlikely that he will step down, unless the makers - Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment decide to make him do so. But they are also waiting to see the initial outcome of Vikas's legal effort," the source summed it up.
Vikas Bahl Is All Guns Blazing!
Vikas Bahl is all guns blazing and came out firing against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena saying that they have framed him on purpose and will fight tooth and nail to prove his innocence. Vikas Bahl was a partner in the recently dissolved Phantom Films with the trio.
Super 30 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Is Giving Vikas Bahl Buffer Time
Also, the co-producer of Super 30 Sajid Nadiadwala is giving Vikas Bahl buffer time as he wants to see the outcome of what the courts has to say regarding the case and then decide if he can stay as the director or not.
