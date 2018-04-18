 »   »   » Vikram Vedha Remake: Shahrukh Khan Might Agree To Star But Wait There's Conditions Apply!

Shahrukh Wants To Go Grey?

As per a TOI report, Shahrukh Khan wants to reprise Vijay Sethupathi's role of Vedha and is keen that R.Madhavan plays his original role of Vikram in the Hindi remake.



The Superstar Wants Neeraj Pandey To Helm The Remake?

While the original director duo, Pushkar and Gayatri have been retained to direct the Hindi remake too, there are strong whispers that SRK wants Neeraj who is one of the producers to don the director's chair for neo-noir action crime thriller.



Vikram Vedha Had To Be Retold

Neeraj Pandey was earlier quoted as saying, "Vikram Vedha is a unique film and this story has to be retold to the Hindi audience world over. We have all grown up on the Vikram Betaal mythology, but this out of the box contemporary treatment makes it a must see movie".



When Madhavan Was Quizzed About Starring In A Hindi Remake

Earlier this year at one of the events when Madhavan was asked about the lead actor in the Hindi remake, he had said, " Some actor who will give us a great date and an enormous market. But it is too premature for me to talk about it. I don't know whether I will be doing it also, because it is actually a burden of love more than a creative call. I have always shied away from remaking my own stuff in a different language, except from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. But I can assure you that it is being made this year for sure."



The Plot

For those who ain't aware, Vikram Vedha tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

