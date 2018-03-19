 »   »   » Vishal Bhardwaj's Sweet Gesture For Warrior Irrfan Khan; Reschedules Biopic On Sapna Didi

Irrfan Khan: Vishal Bhardwaj will not start film till irrfan Returns | FilmiBeat

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has decided to reschedule his upcoming project featuring Irrfan Khan, considering the actor's health issues.

Calling Irrfan, who is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a warrior the director said the team will wait for the actor to return from abroad, where he has gone for treatment.

"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa (producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Bhardwaj tweeted.

The director-actor duo have previously worked together in "Maqbool", "7 Khoon Maaf" and "Haider", while Deepika and

Irrfan have earlier collaborated on "Piku".

The yet to titled project, which is a biopic on 'Sapna Didi' will be produced by KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures. The film was earlier scheduled to go on floors in February end.

On a related note, Irrfan Khan recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body, and is out of the country for treatment.

The actor, 51, said it has been difficult dealing with thedisease but people around him have given him hope and support to fight it.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan said in amedia statement.

"The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," he added.

The "Piku" actor also addressed the rumours surrounding his illness, saying neuro is not always about brain and thanked those who had not speculated about his health.

"As for the rumours that were floated, NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell," he said.

Inputs From PTI