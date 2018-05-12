 »   »   » WAIT, WHAT! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Copy Aamir Khan's Unique Instagram Strategy?

Aishwarya Rai Inspired By Aamir Khan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to follow the footsteps of Aamir Khan to make her debut on Instagram.

Same-To-Same

Interestingly, Aishwarya seemed to have been inspired by Aamir's Insta strategy, where he posts pictures in collages and one has to go to the account directly to see the full picture. While Aamir had started out by posting his Ammi's (mother) as his first, Ash shared pieces of a grid picture that completely into a collage of her holding Aaradhya in her arms when she was just a tiny-tot.

Was Ash Upset With Her Social Media Team?

Rumours suggested that her social media debut received a lukewarm response and so she blasted her team for the same. Further, it was also said that she was upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile.

A Sigh Of Relief

There were a lot of speculations regarding the authenticity of Aishwarya's Instagram handle. But when her hubby Abhishek Bachchan commented, "How about a photo credit Mrs B', all the rumours faded away.