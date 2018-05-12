 »   »   » WAIT, WHAT! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Copy Aamir Khan's Unique Instagram Strategy?

Related Articles
Known to be a marketing maverick, it was no surprise when Aamir Khan created a frenzy as he marked his debut on Instagram in March 14th this year. Trust the superstar to always do things differently! The actor adopted a never seen before marketing Strategy for his Instagram debut. Aamir resorted to posting 9 grids of puzzles in a row baffling social media users.
Yesterday after years of wait, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally made her debut on Instagram and the gorgeous diva seems to have taken a cue from Aamir's book. Scroll down to read more-
Aishwarya Rai Inspired By Aamir Khan?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to follow the footsteps of Aamir Khan to make her debut on Instagram.
Same-To-Same
Interestingly, Aishwarya seemed to have been inspired by Aamir's Insta strategy, where he posts pictures in collages and one has to go to the account directly to see the full picture. While Aamir had started out by posting his Ammi's (mother) as his first, Ash shared pieces of a grid picture that completely into a collage of her holding Aaradhya in her arms when she was just a tiny-tot.
Was Ash Upset With Her Social Media Team?
Rumours suggested that her social media debut received a lukewarm response and so she blasted her team for the same. Further, it was also said that she was upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile.
A Sigh Of Relief
There were a lot of speculations regarding the authenticity of Aishwarya's Instagram handle. But when her hubby Abhishek Bachchan commented, "How about a photo credit Mrs B', all the rumours faded away.
Coming back to Aamir Khan, the actor will be next seen in YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan which boosts of a stellar star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaiikh.
Meanwhile marking 30 years in Bollywood, the superstar will be attending a special screening of his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat in Mumbai.
