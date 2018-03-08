 »   »   » She Will NEVER FORGIVE Her! What Deepika Padukone Did To Avoid Ranbir Kapoor's Ex Katrina Kaif

Here's What Happened

As per a report in Spotboye, ''Source close to Dippy whispered into our ear that the day before the leggy lass left for London, she felt some respite from the back pain that had been haunting her for days.''

Deepika Thought Of Busting Some Calories

''And that's the reason, she thought of slipping into her sneakers and busting some calories at celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala back-strengthening-and-relief workout session ‘Swan Dive'.''

After Seeing Katrina Kaif's Car

''But the minute Deepika reached Yasmin's fitness studio, a certain sight made her take a u-turn. You must be wondering what happened? It was the sight of Katrina Kaif's swanky car that made Deepika beat a hasty retreat.''

No Love Lost Between Deepika & Katrina

''Deepika recognised Kat's car, and the number and that's it. It's no secret that there is no love lost between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends are pretty vocal about their feelings (or the lack of them) for each other.''

Deepika Will Not Invite Katrina To Her Wedding

''Recently, when Neha Dhupia in her show BFFs With Vogue, asked Deepika Padukone if Katrina Kaif would be invited to her wedding, the answer was a blunt and curt No.''

Flashback: When Ranbir Admitted That He Cheated On Deepika For Katrina

Earlier in 2011, after break up with Deepika, Ranbir talked about cheating on Deepika for Katrina in an interview with a leading entertainment daily. He had said, "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness."

I Have Realised It...

You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more - why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed? I've realised that now.

''That's why I don't want to jump into a relationship with anybody because ... unless you have a special bond, a special equation with somebody, somebody who you can be committed to, somebody who can trust you, who you can respect, there's no point.''