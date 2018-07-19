English
 »   »   »  What Price Did Kangana Ranaut Pay For Exposing Bullies In Industry & Being Outspoken?

What Price Did Kangana Ranaut Pay For Exposing Bullies In Industry & Being Outspoken?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    If we ask you who's the boldest actress in the B-town, wouldn't you take the name of the one and only Kangana Ranaut? The actress shook all the bullies of the industry with her explosive statements! Kangana is afraid of no one and with her hardwork and impeccable acting skills, she has already carved a niche for herself! Be it her legal battle against Hrithik Roshan or her stand on 'nepotism', Kangana was as unshakeable and became an inspiration to many girls for speaking up for oneself!

    In an interview with Anupama Chopra during her stint at Cannes, when Kangana was asked if she had paid a price for being outspoken in the industry, here's what she said!

    What A Reply!

    Speaking about whether she paid any price, Kangana Ranaut said confidently, "I don't think I've paid any price. In fact, I've earned a lot by standing up against bullies and speaking up for things that I feel are not right."

    Kangana Does Everything With Honesty

    "Like I said, I am no standard to measure whether things are right or wrong. I've always been honest to what I stand for. But like I said, that's not the barometer for society or parameter to see things as right or wrong."

    She Further Added..

    "That's for my peace and my happiness and I think that's what one needs to do with bullies. Bullies need to be put in their place and that's what I did."

    'There's No Price I've Paid'

    "I don't think I have paid any price. In fact, I have earned. I have earned my happiness, I've earned my place, I've earned my respect, I've earned my dignity. There's no price I've paid."

    Kangana On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya. In Manikarnika, Kangana will get into the shoes of 'Rani Laxmi Bai'. Whereas, in Mental Hai Kya, she will play a psychopath and will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao!

    Read more about: kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue