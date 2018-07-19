 »   »   »  What Price Did Kangana Ranaut Pay For Exposing Bullies In Industry & Being Outspoken?

Related Articles
If we ask you who's the boldest actress in the B-town, wouldn't you take the name of the one and only Kangana Ranaut? The actress shook all the bullies of the industry with her explosive statements! Kangana is afraid of no one and with her hardwork and impeccable acting skills, she has already carved a niche for herself! Be it her legal battle against Hrithik Roshan or her stand on 'nepotism', Kangana was as unshakeable and became an inspiration to many girls for speaking up for oneself!
In an interview with Anupama Chopra during her stint at Cannes, when Kangana was asked if she had paid a price for being outspoken in the industry, here's what she said!
What A Reply!
Speaking about whether she paid any price, Kangana Ranaut said confidently, "I don't think I've paid any price. In fact, I've earned a lot by standing up against bullies and speaking up for things that I feel are not right."
Kangana Does Everything With Honesty
"Like I said, I am no standard to measure whether things are right or wrong. I've always been honest to what I stand for. But like I said, that's not the barometer for society or parameter to see things as right or wrong."
She Further Added..
"That's for my peace and my happiness and I think that's what one needs to do with bullies. Bullies need to be put in their place and that's what I did."
'There's No Price I've Paid'
"I don't think I have paid any price. In fact, I have earned. I have earned my happiness, I've earned my place, I've earned my respect, I've earned my dignity. There's no price I've paid."
Kangana On The Work Front
On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya. In Manikarnika, Kangana will get into the shoes of 'Rani Laxmi Bai'. Whereas, in Mental Hai Kya, she will play a psychopath and will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao!