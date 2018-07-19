 »   »   »  What Price Did Kangana Ranaut Pay For Exposing Bullies In Industry & Being Outspoken?

What A Reply!

Speaking about whether she paid any price, Kangana Ranaut said confidently, "I don't think I've paid any price. In fact, I've earned a lot by standing up against bullies and speaking up for things that I feel are not right."

Kangana Does Everything With Honesty

"Like I said, I am no standard to measure whether things are right or wrong. I've always been honest to what I stand for. But like I said, that's not the barometer for society or parameter to see things as right or wrong."

She Further Added..

"That's for my peace and my happiness and I think that's what one needs to do with bullies. Bullies need to be put in their place and that's what I did."

'There's No Price I've Paid'

"I don't think I have paid any price. In fact, I have earned. I have earned my happiness, I've earned my place, I've earned my respect, I've earned my dignity. There's no price I've paid."

Kangana On The Work Front

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya. In Manikarnika, Kangana will get into the shoes of 'Rani Laxmi Bai'. Whereas, in Mental Hai Kya, she will play a psychopath and will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao!