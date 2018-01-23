 »   »   » When Kat DITCHED HIM For Ranbir! A FURIOUS Salman Khan Told Katrina Kaif She Is A STAR Cos Of Him

How Daisy Shah Is Related To All This

As per a report in Spotboye, Salman Khan's find- Daisy Shah did not enter the industry just by luck. Yes, Salman identified her- but there is a story behind the actress' debut.

When Things Were Turbulent Between Salman & Katrina

Although Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a great bond today but there was a phase (post their break-up) when things were turbulent between the two.

Their Meeting Was Quite Intense

A li'l birdie (who is usually fluttering around Bhai's circle) spills out that the Jai Ho actress' career is a by-product of one of Katrina and Salman's last few meetings (during their break-up phase) which BTW were quite intense.

Salman Told Katrina That He Made Her A Star

So, the birdie tells us that during one such meeting, Salman told Katrina that she is a star because of him.

Katrina Kaif Got Offended

Of course, this offended Katrina who shot back at Salman saying that she is successful because of her talent and not just because Salman is backing her.

An Angry Salman Told That He Can Even Make A Background Dancer A Star

She further added that if that's the case, then why doesn't he pick anyone and make a star. An enraged Salman, challenged Katrina that he will make a background dancer a star very soon.

He Started Mentoring Daisy Shah After That Fight

That's when Daisy Shah, who was a background dancer in Ganesh Acharya's group came in Salman Khan's radar. He chose her, mentored her and eventually the lady made her big Bollyood debut with Jai Ho (2014). Not just that, like Katrina she also became a regular in Salman's core group.

Salman's Family Is Not Too Fond Of Her

Although Daisy is often seen with superstar's family, but we hear that Khan-daan is not very fond of her and most of the times just oblige by inviting her for occasions.

Salman Was Wrong

As Daisy Shah is a known face but still struggling to make a mark in Bollywood, whereas Katrina Kaif is at zenith of her career because of dedication and hard work.