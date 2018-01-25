 »   »   » He CHEATED On Her! The UNEXPECTED Thing Shilpa Shetty Did After Seeing EX Akshay Kumar At HT Awards

Everyone Was Surprised

As per a report in Spotboye, ''Heads turned and eyebrows went up when Shilpa Shetty hugged her ex-boyfriend very warmly at the awards nite.''

Akshay Was Sitting With Sonam

The story goes that Akshay was sitting in the front row with Sonakshi Sinha to his right, when his PadMan leading lady Sonam Kapoor joined him alongside to his left.

Suddenly Shilpa Came

The trio were chatting away to glory when Shilpa Shetty suddenly appeared in the scene.

Shilpa Hugged Akshay

She would walk past them one thought, but no, she had other ideas. She went up to Akshay, who immediately got up. The very next moment, Shilpa hugged him. An eyewitness says, "It was a heartwarming moment."

They Were Very Close Once

Shilpa and Akshay came close during the shooting of Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994); they had amazing chemistry and set the screens on fire.

Their Ugly Break-up

After the break-up, Shilpa Shetty had told a magazine, ''Don't I Have Reasons To Be Upset? When asked about her break-up with Akshay Kumar, Shilpa had said, ''Don't I have reasons to be upset? When you love someone and all along don't realize that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying.''

I Never Imagined Akshay Could Two-Time Me!

''I never imagined that he could two-time me, and that too all along our relationship.''

Someone Has To Warn All The Other Women To Keep Off Him

''See, I don't regret my decision at all. Someone has to let people know about him and warn all the other women to keep off him.''

Akshay Could Not Get Away With Murder

''Besides I was very angry and wanted to let him know that he could not get away with murder.''

Akshay Kumar Used Me

"Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back."

Will Never Work With Him

"It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again. Professionally, things have never looked better.''