 »   »   »  When Sridevi's Stardom HURT Anil Kapoor's Male Ego & He Ended Up Committing A BIG MISTAKE!

From comedy to romance, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the B-town. Be it love or hatred, Anil & Sridevi pulled off everything on the silver screen, leaving audience in awe of this jodi. Now, Sridevi is no longer with us, the wish to see them together on screen will always remain unfulfilled.
But did you know that there was a time when Anil Kapoor became so insecure of Sridevi's stardom that he ended up axing on his own feet, while harbouring his male ego? Read on to know what went wrong between Anil & Sridevi, when both of them were at the peak of their careers.
Anil Couldn't Stand Sridevi's Stardom
A senior journalist Subhash K Jha reveals, "The fact that Sridevi was a bigger star than him was a bitter pill for Anil Kapoor to swallow."
Apparently, Anil couldn't gulp down the fact that Sridevi was a bigger star than him and he ended up rejecting two blockbuster films starring her!
Anil Kapoor Rejected Two Blockbuster Films
Reportedly, owing to getting less significant roles as compared to Sridevi, Anil Kapoor rejected two of Sridevi's blockbusters in the 1980s i.e., Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz' and Yash Chopra's 'Chandni'.
How Sridevi Reacted To His Insecurity?
Says a family friend, "Anil always had apprehensions about being overshadowed by Sridevi. Whenever he found the hero's role to be weaker, he would decline the offer. It is another matter that Sridevi walked away with all the adulation, although the film was named after Anil's character in 'Mr. India.'"
However With Time, Things Changed Between Sridevi & Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor & Sridevi let the bygones be bygones and got involved with their own film careers! In fact, when Sridevi passed away, Anil Kapoor acted as a pillar of support for Boney Kapoor and family.
Anil Took Care Of Janhvi & Khushi Like His Own Daughters
A source had informed how Anil Kapoor took care of Khushi & Janhvi, and had revealed at the time of Sridevi's demise, "Daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have shifted into Anil's residence. Boney is completely distraught and shattered. But he's a very strong man. He won't allow his emotions to take over until the last rites are over."
Anil Kapoor On the Work Front
Currently, Anil Kapoor is in a happy zone as his latest film, Race 3 has taken the box office by storm and already earned Rs 100 Crore within three days.
What's Next?
Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film will be helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.
