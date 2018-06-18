 »   »   »  When Sridevi's Stardom HURT Anil Kapoor's Male Ego & He Ended Up Committing A BIG MISTAKE!

Anil Couldn't Stand Sridevi's Stardom

A senior journalist Subhash K Jha reveals, "The fact that Sridevi was a bigger star than him was a bitter pill for Anil Kapoor to swallow."

Apparently, Anil couldn't gulp down the fact that Sridevi was a bigger star than him and he ended up rejecting two blockbuster films starring her!

Anil Kapoor Rejected Two Blockbuster Films

Reportedly, owing to getting less significant roles as compared to Sridevi, Anil Kapoor rejected two of Sridevi's blockbusters in the 1980s i.e., Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz' and Yash Chopra's 'Chandni'.

How Sridevi Reacted To His Insecurity?

Says a family friend, "Anil always had apprehensions about being overshadowed by Sridevi. Whenever he found the hero's role to be weaker, he would decline the offer. It is another matter that Sridevi walked away with all the adulation, although the film was named after Anil's character in 'Mr. India.'"

However With Time, Things Changed Between Sridevi & Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor & Sridevi let the bygones be bygones and got involved with their own film careers! In fact, when Sridevi passed away, Anil Kapoor acted as a pillar of support for Boney Kapoor and family.

Anil Took Care Of Janhvi & Khushi Like His Own Daughters

A source had informed how Anil Kapoor took care of Khushi & Janhvi, and had revealed at the time of Sridevi's demise, "Daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have shifted into Anil's residence. Boney is completely distraught and shattered. But he's a very strong man. He won't allow his emotions to take over until the last rites are over."

Anil Kapoor On the Work Front

Currently, Anil Kapoor is in a happy zone as his latest film, Race 3 has taken the box office by storm and already earned Rs 100 Crore within three days.

What's Next?

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film will be helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.