 »   »   » Will Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Chuck Their OLD COLD WAR & Collaborate For This Mega Project?

Deepika Padukone - Anushka Sharma COLD WAR over; TEAMS UP for mega project

Anushka Sharma & Deepika Padukone were never on good terms. Their enmity is known to all. Remember, once Anushka Sharma went on record to say that, "Deepika is not my friend" and made it pretty clear that she doesn't share any warm equation with the latter.

Recently, when Katrina Kaif and Anushka graced the couch of Koffee with Karan, the duo during a fun game segment, pretty clearly implied that Deepika Padukone is not a good friend of theirs.

Now, according to DNA, there are plans to bring together Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma along with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, for a world tour.

As Of Now, Details Of The Tour Are Being Charted Out DNA quoted a source as saying, "While the dates haven't been decided yet, it's definitely taking shape on paper. The organisers are hoping to schedule it around September-October this year. It All Depends On Their Free Dates "Considering these stars (Deepika, Anushka, Ranbir & Ranveer) are among the biggest and busiest names in Bollywood at the moment, it will take some time to work out their dates," added the source. Wondering If It Is Possible? Read This Out First.. The source further adds, "Back in the day, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been on world tours together. There have been many such stage shows that have seen superstars collaborate. When there was no social media, this was the only way fans in other countries could see their favourite actors in person. Last Year, Katrina & Salman Made A Comeback With Their Dance Tours If one on side, Katrina Kaif joined Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Badshah for a Dance tour, Salman Khan went ahead with Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa for the Da-Bangg tour. Amazing, Right? Speaking about the same, the source states, "The response to these shows has proved the far-reaching popularity of Bollywood actors. This has encouraged the organisers to plan more such events."

Coming back to Deepika & Anushka, we wonder if the ladies will join hands for the Bollywood tour or not considering the buzz that they don't see each other eye to eye!