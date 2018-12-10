 »   »   »  Will Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Release On The Scheduled Date? The Film-makers Face An Uphill Task

It Looks Like Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Release Might Get Postponed

"There's a whole lot of work still pending. The post-production and the special effects are far from done. There are big epic-scaled battle sequences which require a lot of CG (computer graphics)," said an actor from the sets to Deccan Chronicle.

The Re-shoot Proved To Be Costly & Time Consuming

"Also, Kangana insisted on re-shooting some of the battle sequences after she took over the direction. This proved costly and time-consuming, as the shooting and special effects had to be done again. So I don't know if the film will make it on schedule."

The Director's Cut

Everything was going smoothly for Manikarnika, but things turned upside down when Kangana Ranaut wanted director Krish to be sacked from the project as she felt that she was more qualified to take up the directorial activities. The producers danced to her tunes as well and since then, controversies over controversies have plagued the movie's progress.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Vs Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

The surprising part is that even Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 had to release on January 25, 2018 but then it looks like the film might get delayed as well as a few more portions are left to shoot and then the post production work would take a few more days or weeks. We'll have to wait and watch if it will indeed be a Manikarnika Vs Super 30 clash at the box office on Republic Day 2019 or not.