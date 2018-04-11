 »   »   » Will Salman Khan Forgive Arjun Kapoor? Here's What The Latter Did When 'Bhaijaan' Was In Jail

Related Articles
Rumours of Arjun Kapoor's exceedingly close friendship with Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife, Malaika Arora have been doing the rounds for some years now. Apparently, owing to the same reason, rumours are doing the rounds that there is crack in the friendship between Salman & Arjun as Salman feels, Arjun is also one of the reasons behind Malaika-Arbaaz's divorce.
There have been many events in the last couple of years, where Arjun Kapoor clearly avoided bumping into Salman Khan and rather maintained a close distance from the Superstar. However, now we hear Arjun is trying to extend an olive branch to the Superstar. Wondering how? Keep reading!
Will Salman Forgive Arjun?
As reported by Deccan Chronicle, "Ever since Salman was convicted, Arjun has been in touch with bhai's sisters, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, trying to find out more about him," says an insider adding that, "Salman has been informed about Arjun's concern, but it's not known yet if the former will reciprocate the gesture."
Arjun's Cold War With Salman Is Affecting His Career?
"Salman Khan isn't telling anybody not to work with Arjun Kapoor. He doesn't need to. But a lot of filmmakers are avoiding Arjun Kapoor because they don't want to offend Salman Khan," had said an insider.
Salman Came To Help Arjun's Dad, When He Was In Crisis
"In fact when Boney's career as a producer was going through a financial crisis Salman had offered to work in No Entry free of cost. Now he's embarrassed to face Salman," adds the source.
Apparently Boney Kapoor had also advised Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Salman's former bhabhi, Malaika Arora.
What Irked Salman?
"When these rumours reached Salman's ears he confronted Arjun who promptly denied them. But now the whispers of the friendship between Malaika and Arjun are louder. And Salman is very upset. Everybody knows when it comes to his family he won't tolerate anyone causing any havoc," had revealed an insider.
What's Going On Between Arjun & Malaika?
Though there have been many blind items about Arjun-Malaika's rumoured affair, the duo always maintained silence about the same and have always shied away from commenting on the same.
Currently, Arjun is busy with the shooting of his two films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England. On the other side, Malaika has divorced Arbaaz Khan but share the estranged couple often gets spotted together at family function.
